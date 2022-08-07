Image: Agencies

With 18,738 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 4,41,45,732 while the active cases have increased to 1,34,933, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,689 with 40 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.