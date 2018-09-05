Pakistan’s latest batting sensation Fakhar Zaman has said that though their clash against India in the upcoming Asia Cup will be a test of nerves, the team who handle the pressure well would eventually prevail.

The 28-year-old, however, believes Pakistan have got the better chance of emerging victorious owing to the favourable home conditions.

“Every international match has its own pressure but the match against India is a different ball-game altogether. I believe the team which control nerves better will win the contest,” the Express Tribune quoted Zaman, as saying.

“We will have a slight advantage over our opposition because UAE is like a home ground to us as we have ample experience of playing cricket there,” he added.

While the Indian skipper Virat Kohli is all set to miss the tournament, the left-hand batsman said that even in the absence of the captain, the Indian side is strong enough to pose a difficult challenge in the tournament.

“Kohli is a world-class player but even without him, the Indian team is capable enough to mount a stiff challenge for us. Hopefully, people will get to witness a good match between the two sides,” he said.

The opening batsman, meanwhile, said that he would look to continue his good run of form in the Asia Cup, as well.

Zaman became a talking point in the cricket circles after he became the first Pakistani player to hit a double century in the ODI format. He achieved the feat during a match against Zimbabwe in July.

Later, he also became the quickest to reach 1000 runs in one-day internationals, breaking the record of West Indies legend Vivian Richards.

Pakistan will open their Asia Cup campaign on September 16 against a qualifying team, which is yet to be decided. Their clash against India is scheduled to take place on September 19.