Indore Water Crisis: Audit Flags 15 Deaths Linked to Diarrhoea Outbreak in Bhagirathpura 2

An audit report submitted to the district administration has indicated that at least 15 of the 21 deaths recorded in Bhagirathpura may be linked to the recent outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water in Indore, sources said on Tuesday.

Fresh cases continue to surface in the locality, with five new diarrhoea patients detected on Tuesday. A Madhya Pradesh health department official said all five patients reported to outpatient departments at local health centres and were treated.

Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said the outbreak, which began after contaminated water was supplied to the area on December 29, has so far led to the hospitalisation of 436 patients. Of these, 403 have been discharged after recovery, while 33 remain admitted, including eight patients undergoing treatment in intensive care units.

The local administration has officially confirmed six deaths due to vomiting and diarrhoea linked to contaminated water. However, residents of Bhagirathpura have claimed that the toll is much higher, alleging that at least 23 people, including a six-month-old child, have died since the outbreak.

The audit report was prepared by a committee of senior doctors from the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and submitted to the administration earlier this week. District Magistrate Shivam Verma confirmed the submission of the report but did not disclose detailed findings.

“Some deaths in Bhagirathpura appear to be linked to vomiting and diarrhoea caused by unclean drinking water, while others are not connected to the outbreak,” Verma said, adding that the committee could not determine the exact cause of death in certain cases.

He said the district administration has so far provided financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each to 18 affected families. “All the deaths in Bhagirathpura are tragic, irrespective of the cause. We are consoling the families and extending financial help,” Verma added.

The situation has put the spotlight on water safety in Indore, often cited as the country’s cleanest city, as authorities continue to monitor the health situation and work to prevent further contamination.