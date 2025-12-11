Inquiry Confirms Irregular Spending at Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University 2

A series of financial and procedural irregularities at the Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth (VNMKV) has come under official scrutiny after questions were raised in the Maharashtra Legislature. Allegations included spending nearly ₹19 crore on research and development works, repairs, and building upgrades without obtaining mandatory approval from the Executive Council and the Maharashtra State Agricultural Council

Responding to questions from legislators Shri Vikram Kale and Smt. Satyajeet Chahande, Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde confirmed that the allegations of bypassing tender procedures and failing to follow prescribed norms were partly true. He further stated that these concerns were serious enough to warrant a formal probe.

A five-member committee was constituted under the Maharashtra Agricultural Education and Research Council, Pune, to investigate the financial and administrative lapses at the university. The committee has completed its inquiry, and its report has been submitted to the government.

Minister Munde added that the report is under examination at senior administrative levels, and any officials found guilty will face appropriate action. He also confirmed that there are no pending questions from the government’s side at this stage.

The matter has raised concerns about oversight and accountability within state agricultural universities, prompting demands for stricter monitoring mechanisms.