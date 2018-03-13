Irrfan Khan’s ‘Blackmail’ to release as scheduled earlier

The makers of ‘Blackmail’ have announced that the film release will release on April 6 as scheduled previously, amid rumours that the actor’s health condition may affect the movie’s release.

After Irrfan’s announcement few days ago, that he was diagnosed with a rare disease and serious health challenges, the speculations started doing rounds regarding his upcoming project. However, T-Series and RDP Motion Pictures made the announcement via a statement.

Irrfan Khan said that he wanted the movie to get the best possible release to which Producer Bhushan Kumar and director, Abhinay Deo have expressed gratitude to Irrfan for his integrity and professionalism. The ‘Hindi Medium’ star also said that he is fine now and have pleaded the media to not speculate.

“When I met Irrfan recently, he said please ensure that ‘Blackmail’ has a great release, emphasising that his film’s release date should not suffer owing to his ill health at this time. We will ensure the film has a great release”, said the director Deo.

Prouducer Kumar further added, “Our prayers are with Irrfan and his family. We are hopeful that he will recover from his illness. As per his wish, we will release ‘Blackmail’ on April 6 in the best possible manner.”

The upcoming film also features Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao.