Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, universally known as Veer Savarkar, an Indian independence activist, initially defined the concept of Hindutva and Hindu Rashtra, in his book ‘Essentials of Hindutva’. More discussion on that topic is there in his another book called ‘Hindu Rashtra Darshan’. In this book, Savarkar defines a ‘Hindu’ as आसिंधु सिंधु पर्यन्ता, यस्य भारतभूमिका । पितृभू: पुण्यभूश्चैव स वै हिंदुरिति स्मृत: ॥ — Anyone who regards and claims this Bharatbhumi from the Indus to the Seas as his Fatherland and Holyland is a Hindu. That is the Hindutva definition of a Hindu. It must be noted that both beliefs in Fatherland and Holyland are required to qualify as a Hindu. Savarkar had considered Hindu to be the original word and Sindhu the Sankritised version of Hindu. However, he had assumed the commonly accepted Aryan Invasion Theory. If we look at the overall sentiments of Sacred Hindu (Sanatan Hindu), India was already an undeclared Hindu Rashtra just like Iran is an undeclared Zoroastrian country.

Some staunch Indians have made huge efforts over decades, sacrificing a lot for creating a National Identity, which is still not perfect but is definitely on its way to finishing in perfection. This is no easy job as our politicians and lawmakers lack will. The so-called secular Hindus are another obstacle.

India has always been a Hindu Rashtra without it being explicitly said or written. The word “Hindu” as used in today’s context is pretty restrictive and boxed. Technically “Hindu” refers to the area around the Indus River, its valley and plains beyond towards the east and south. Hindu-ism is a philosophy and a way of life as ancient as humankind. It is the basic way of life to live in harmony and cohesion not only with the fellow human but also with the nature around us. This is the core of Hindu-ism in the broader context. Any human being born on this soil is automatically a Hindu logically. Indoctrination into a particular set of customs/rituals/belief system orients the human to think in a particular direction, thereby making him/her/it a follower. The freedom from restrictive names, geographical boundaries, and by-the-book fanaticism is what makes Hindu-ism different and everlasting.

At one hand, we are taking pride over our diversity and multicultural integrity, but on the other hand, we think of making India a “Hindu Rashtra” (Nation of Hindus). The need of the hour is to unite Indians – especially Hindus together under a Single Umbrella to Form a Hindu Rashtra or a pruritic Hindu Religion only Country (like say Pakistan or any other Islamic nation where religion matters predominantly) by ruthlessly killing its minorities of foreign-based religions that already exist in India like Islam and Christianity that have original descendants as well as local Hindu converts into these two religions of late.

Also, India has different faiths like Buddhists, Parsis, Jews, etc. which have a large or minor population spread across different parts of India. So, primarily, religion is just a matter of individual choice and it is a person’s faith and belief.

Hindus and Indians are normally tolerant of other faiths, views, and beliefs apart from the Majority Hindus who have Accepted, Tolerated, and also Encouraged other Religions to Stay in India and make this as their Motherland as well. Hence, primarily, hatred based on religion does not work in India over a period of time — since the Hindus themselves are Divided, Fragmented, and Sub-divided into Castes, Sub Castes, Inter Castes, Casteless, Converted, so on and so forth. Religion was not a major problem in India after the Partition in 1947; those who wanted to leave were free to do so, and those who wanted to stay back, were also allowed to be here. Although there were Riots and Killings after the Partition of India, everything went back to Normal and Muslims have become almost Twice the population what they were before the Aftermath of Partition in India! Since the Hindus are Not a Uniform Culture where everyone has Equal Rights, we don’t have a Common Religious Goal as such and everybody have their Own Versions and Interpreting Hinduism as a Way of Life as per their knowledge, belief, and also convenience. Getting All the Hindus United itself is a Herculean task and Retaining them as One Entity will become Tougher as we have Different Schools of thoughts and ideals. The Hindu Populations are also Declining (Only 1 or 2 children per Family unlike the previous generations which had 8 to 10 kids) and we don’t have Joint Families like the past with high divorce rates, low reproductive abilities, unstable jobs, stressed lifestyles, no back up mechanisms, unemployment, jealousy and comparisons, etc.; unless the crucial issues are not addressed, many Hindus can get converted to other religion who give them money to address daily needs, education, medical facility, and jobs. Make sure that no child celebrates Christmas and our schools do not give holidays on any other non-Hindu festivals. We are the largest democracy in the World where even the smallest number of religion following people live in peace and freedom, such as Jews. We celebrate our diversity every day. Yet we do not realise it. We love people who excel in their work. We celebrate success and we celebrate it for all, irrespective of their religion. Northern India is already is an undeclared “Hindu Rashtra”. To declare India as a Hindu nation, the glorious party should get a majority in Rajya Sabha also as to change the rules. The Constitution needs to be re-written and last but not the least, we the Hindus need to be united.

