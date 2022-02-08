As usual when Narendra Modi failed to talk about his government’s achievement, he resorted to a brutal attack on the Congress and the Gandhi’s in parliament today. Over the last few days, one opposition MP after another attacked the Centre on these issues, while the Union ministers could not come up with considerable rejoinders. As has happened before in such circumstances, it appears that the BJP’s last-minute resort was to fall back on Modi’s talent of skilfully evading important concerns by indulging in rhetorical aerobics, even as his speech failed to concretely address any of the opposition’s questions.

However, his speech contained more condemnation and bouts on the Congress and previous governments it steered. The political messaging was parallel to his poignant election speeches, rather than including any concrete evidence to counter the opposition’s allegations against his government. In 2014 BJP came to power due to anger against Congress, but not because of the merits of BJP. After seven and half years of ruling still they are trying to blame Congress but are hardly able to display their merits.

Priyanka Gandhi has already posed a threat to BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Somehow Congress across India is regaining its popularity and the frustration was very much evident in Modi’s speech. He said the Congress’s problem is it has never thought beyond its dynasty, but conveniently ignored the nepotism in BJP. Maybe the recent firebrand speech of Rahul Gandhi might have devastated him. The biggest threats to democracy are the liars in power corridors but not the dynasty that has shed the blood for India.

The PM must have forgotten the sponsored event of stadium launch in Gujarat that had put Mumbai in miserable conditions due to thousands of attendees coming across the world but no one was put through medical examination. Mumbai being the financial heart of the country, a lot of people travel in and out of the country and this further increased the risk of COVID spread. Besides the first case of Corona virus was detected in Gujarat was in January 2020 and the stadium inauguration event was held in February, in the same Gujarat state. Mumbai is a travel hub and in a way it’s an important gateway, people land here and go to nearby areas such as Gujarat, Goa, Rajasthan etc.

No other city in India has such a large population living under such extreme conditions, and that’s why the virus spread faster here, point to be noted the efforts made by Maharashtra government and civic authorities were lauded by the Supreme Court. The state government took all the possible precautionary measures to stop the further spread. The BJP in opposition tried creating fear and unrest among people, by circulating horrible videos on social media. When the first COVID case was dictated in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi cautioned Indian authorities, but by calling him Pappu, the central government conveniently ignored the consequences.

The migrants left Mumbai because they were instigated and panicked by the IT cell propaganda. There was enormous funds flowing in PM care, instead of serving all the sections of people Pm was busy in photo-shooting his new bungalow and those fancy peacocks. Indians were made to clap and tap with that false claim of controlling COVID in 45 days. Modi is Prime minister of India; he should not be in a campaign mode always by putting all culpabilities at opposition. He needs to be more responsible and accountable. India Today survey published a report stating Narendra Modi’s popularity fell from 66% to 24% in 2021, within one year and the primary reason for the fall in ratings was attributed by respondents to the handling of the Covid-19 crisis. Maharashtra Government rather gained world attention while smartly dealing with Pandemic.

Time and again, our PM Modi restored to lies and that is the reason he was coined as Feku means a braggart who makes false claims. He’s so infatuated with himself that he doesn’t see reality. He began with the Make in India hook and started believing that India is becoming a manufacturing giant. One fine day he realized that his claims are meaningless and then he never spoke about Make in India. Perhaps the words rang hollow to his ears. Modi electrified India when he lauded about eradicating open Defecation (OD) .It was an issue no PM had even mentioned. So when Modi spoke against it, India saw him as a Messiah. Alas, Modi’s passionate words remained what they were. He didn’t have the application to follow through. Today Modi’s anti-OD campaign is seen as a farce. He says his anti-OD call led to 85 million new toilets being built in rural India. Some media reports show these toilets are being used as animal fodder storages due to lack of drainage system and inadequate water supply. The result is Modi no longer mentions OD any more. He understood that his anti-OD campaign had flopped utterly.

Modi’s slogan of a Cashless India after his Demonetization blunder of November 2016, literally slew many citizens and the business opportunities. He started boasting of how he had straightened out rich Indians by lining them outside banks for new currency notes. He bragged he was turning India into a cashless paradise where all transactions would become electronic. With a customer paying a vegetable-seller with the click of a PayTM button. No black money returned from so-called Swiss banks or from corrupt Indians, or clogged the printing of fake currency. He said he was making India cashless. But 99.3% of the demonetized currency came back into circulation. Modi talked of a Cashless India after his disastrous Demonetization. The reality is that there’s more Cash in Circulation today than ever before. Corruption has doubled with 2000 notes; no corrupt officers are ready to settle on lower notes. Earlier this denomination was 1000, still breathable for the public. Money laundering also became easy with 2000 notes, and Havala businesses prospered.

The Modi government has made laying an art form. This non-stop obvious deceitfulness was described by George Orwell as doublethink: “Every message from the extremely repressive leadership reverses the truth. Officials repeat ‘war is peace’ and ‘freedom is slavery,’ for example. The Ministry of Truth spreads lies. The Ministry of Love tortures lovers.” Modi knows quite well how to manipulate people of India, unfortunately people are more attracted to glamour and he was giving them those fancy baits.

Since 2013 he has been lingering around Jawaharlal Nehru to hide his own falsehood. He tried becoming Cha-cha of children but again failed, when school children were harassed by the teachers in this forcible event on 14th November. Modi’s visible frustration was against Rahul Gandhi, who had attacked the government last week. Whenever he had to deal with the awkwardness of his own status, he indulged in history by attacking freedom fighters. His lies were very obvious, when someone is caught lying they can’t be considered credible anymore. What’s happening here is the plain assertion of power. Our politics has become a contest of who gets to lie and get away with it and who will have to go on a back-foot when their lives are caught. Weak opposition, mouthpiece media, social media manipulation, and Modi’s personality cult that makes his voters repose great faith in him, but now the voters are somewhat understanding that they were fooled.

Congress Party is the ultimate political establishment — it’s the Gandhi family party and has controlled India’s government for most of its history since breaking from British rule. During 2013, Anna Hazare’s agitation, Baba Ramdev’s false promises, Hindu Khatreme, and Shri Shri Ravi Shankar’s 40 rupees leter petrol and above all 1500000 rupees deposit in each bank jumla has worked from BJP. Indians voted out the Congress Party because they were fed up with its economic mismanagement and corruption, and voted in Modi because they thought he would change things. But the Indian government is one of the world’s largest bureaucracies and it is dealing with tremendous and very basic problems at every level that are enormous challenges for India. One needs experience and wisdom to execute the same. A fancy false promise leads it nowhere.

Hindu nationalism is another drive of right-wing nationalism and social conservatism combined with a Hindu political identity so strong that its ultimate effect has been described as, if not Hindu supremacy, then Hindu hegemony to the potential detriment of the 20 percent of Indians who are not Hindu. That often means Muslims. The lure of Hindutva is making people blind and vile.

Moral of the story, Modi should realise that the people have trusted his promises of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”, “Band Karo Nari Par War”, and “Beti Bachao, Beto Padhao”. His grand ideas don’t become reality just because he announced them. His claims of make in India was the biggest scam ever, manufacturing doesn’t mean making a dhokla. After nearly seven years of your pompous rule, we are Number One laggards in manufacturing. In short, Chinese goods have excelled. Our goods are lousy, which is why India buys five times more goods from China than China buys from us. Not only our productivity but our borders are also encroached by China.

Countless farmers, Jawans, students lost their lives in adamant dissertations of the Modi government. There was never such an odious environment in India. The previous governments were never so high on social destructions. All those policies, be it Aadhar card or demonetisation opposed by BJP in opposition were implemented by BJP in power. They actually had no blueprint of their ruling or policy making, but name changing of Congresses old policies and re-introducing. Dear Modi ji, people of India want to see you as PM of India the most and campaigner of BJP the least.