September 17 was the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many expected some great announcements in favor of people. Several great celebrities wished him and he too wished all of them, some tagged their photos with him, some worshipped and some sent him video messages, but overall the crowd was the same. He retweeted and replied to a few of those confidants who make noise for him and defend him on social media no matter what. His followers and worshippers believe that he is the modern incarnation of the revered Supreme Lord Vishnu. His fans across the country celebrated this day in their own ways. On the other hand, the common public celebrated this day as ‘National Unemployment Day’. Billions of people lost their jobs, youth has gone jobless and women are devastated after this lockdown. She had to work from home and work for home. Commuting is a challenge, survival has become tough for the common man. Our PM knows Madhuri Dixit has a kitchen garden and what all plants growing there but his government is clueless about the deaths of migrants during the lockdown. When actress Madhuri Dixit wished him on his birthday, in reply Modi tweeted her praising her kitchen garden. You read our PM’s tweets, you will get your ribs tickling.

During the on-going parliament proceedings, 10 Lok Sabha MPs posed questions related to the deaths of migrant workers. In question 174 (a and b), details were sought regarding the migrant workers who returned to their states from various parts of the country during the nationwide lockdown period. The government was also asked whether it had details of the migrant workers who lost their lives while returning to their hometowns. In response, the minister of state for labour and employment, Santosh Gangwar said that no such data is maintained. The Narendra Modi government is facing a backlash with opposition parties alleging that the Centre is deliberately trying to hide the information because it is likely to show it in a bad light. During the lockdown, migrant workers were forced to return to their homes on foot, causing a public outcry. It was only later that Shramik trains, buses, and private vehicles were allowed to ferry them home. Nation has gone through uncalled for disaster but the PM and his government are clueless, they don’t know how many lost their lives and livelihood. But he knows celebrities and every small detail of their lifestyle. Isn’t it an irony??

Lockdown, denomination, and GST are the biggest catastrophes since Modi came to power. Only the capitalists and prominent celebrities benefited from this government. Millions of small and micro enterprises were shut down, Homes of lakhs of people were destroyed in riots and calamities. A humble tribute to those financial martyrs, those who died due to denomination ban, GST, lockdown, and those who had to commit suicide. No respite or no mention of these tragedies by the PM. Demonetization caused a lot of chaos in the Indian economy. Middle class people became unemployed and black money holders traded their money after bank hours by turning off CCTV cameras by bribing bank managers. The result of demonetization is declared now. More money came back into the economy as it was in circulation. hundreds lost their lives by standing in a queue. Complete failure to curb the black money and now it is turned into white in a form of gold /property or any other asset. This turned out to be the biggest corruption in Indian history ever. Swachha Bharat Abhiyaan was a campaign like taking a selfie with a broom. Celebrities were promoting more themselves rather than cleanliness. All major tourists’ cities like Agra and Jaipur are super dirty till now. While running a huge country like India it is obvious that things always don’t go as planned so little ups & downs are tolerated, but the PM never accepts failure rather he promotes it as an achievement. He says “Na khaunga na khane dunga”, but corruption is going on as usual in all government institutions, supported by BJP leaders.

When PM Modi came into power in 2014, he was riding onto the anti-incumbency wave against UPA whose image was marred by multiple colossal corruption allegations. People wanted to see the change and brought NDA in power with full majority. That was no mean feat for BJP as it was not able to secure the complete majority in earlier general elections. Modi became a face of hope and optimism with his supposedly clean image and charismatic persona. But for BJP, with great power came great expectations. BJP failed to understand this simple thing. They took pride in attacking students’ unions, institutions, intellectuals, they believed in choking voices, and above all, they believed in “Goli Maro” and hate mongering. PM always remained mute on such crucial issues but he mocked former Pm Manmohan Singh on several occasions, as Maun Mohan (Mute Mohan).

Feeding peacocks was a national event, but feeding the hungry population was not a priority. PM care fetched huge donations but nothing could be more visible than PM Modi’s costliest house and Bihar elections virtual rallies with huge TV screens. The nation is suffering, but the PM is in denial mode. His sold-out news channels successfully divert the attention of people from crucial issues by serving them with all sorts of sensational news broadcasts. At present Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and Kangana’s security was the biggest news topic. The younger generation was charmed by Modi and his digital promotions, they are the ones who successfully created Modi as a Brand are regretting today. Once there was an enormous craze for Modi and now its reality check. The popularity of Modi is shrinking in actuality, but as they say “Money can make mighty fate”, the party is the richest of all. Backed by big business groups. So, managing their victory and remaining in fame won’t be difficult for BJP and their warlords.

