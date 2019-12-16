In order to get into the limelight and get publicity too the former Big Boss contestant and Bollywood actress Payal Rohatgi, who is trying to draw mileage to come into politics, has started supporting the BJP and endorsing its views accusing the Congress at the same time. But all this backfired when she was arrested by the Rajasthan police on Monday.

She has been sent to judicial custody till December 24 by the Rajasthan police for making controversial remarks on the Nehru-Gandhi family. It’s been reported that Rohatgi posted some objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on the social media a few months ago.

Reportedly, the Bundi District Court had earlier rejected bail plea of Rohatgi. She was held from her residence in Ahmedabad by the Police. The State Youth Congress general secretary Charmesh Sharma, had lodged a complaint against her and submitted copies of the offensive content after and following which a case was registered against Rohatgi.

Rohatgi posed objectionable content on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter on September 6 and 21 against Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the family. She has been booked under of Sections 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Earlier, she too had made many controversial statements just to be in limelight. However, she was unable to garner attention of the public. But this time; it seems that all of a sudden she gained publicity by her remark on the Nehru-Gandhi family. It appears that she has started to support the leading political party BJP and its views by targeting the Congress party. Like Rohatgi, there are many Bollywood figures and filmmakers who had earlier made such controversial statements or done publicity stunts just to be in the headlines. May be, Rohatgi is trying her luck to make her name in politics. Is all this is merely a drama and a publicity stunt?