It was the first ever press conference of Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai on Wednesday; he came in haste and went in haste. The conference lasted for just 2 minutes and 45 seconds. Over 100 representatives from print, electronic and online media turned up and patiently waited for Gandhi, who breezed in almost an hour later. In that short span of time, he made attacks on the Prime Minister exactly the way the PM attacks the Gandhi family. He is giving them the taste of their own medicine. Anyway, in those two minutes, he indicated that the grand alliance of the opposition parties to take on the BJP and Modi is not just the sentiment of politicians but also of the people. The Congress, he said, is trying to join together these voices and the work is in progress. He said the opposition has been asking Prime Minister Modi to bring prices of petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), but the PM is not interested.

Meanwhile, Congress party leaders displayed the hoarding declaring Rahul Gandhi as the future PM of India.

Yes, this is one big question; can he be our PM ever? The answer is YES, he can.

There are two main parties in India – BJP and Congress. Currently, the NDA is in power. But the fact is that India is developing very fast and most of the youth are now getting higher education. Now, the more humans develop, the more is their needs. This is the major factor in deciding the future of the Indian Politics. No government can fulfill the demands of all the people. In every government, there is some section of the society which is unhappy with the government. He may be an unemployed youth or a business owner — but it is observed that the more the time passes, more is the number of people who are dissatisfied with the government. Accounting the basic human nature, i.e. change, no government in India will from now on sustain more than two consecutive terms. Gone are the times when a majority of the people casted their votes on the basis of which government will give more ration.

Anti-incumbency will be a major factor in the future of Indian politics, and for BJP to sustain another term after 2024 is very tough. There will definitely be a change in the government, and the only alternative will be Congress at that time. No other party in India has the capacity and money to fight the Indian general election like BJP and Congress. Moreover, if Congress can hold on till 2024 with Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate, he is definitely going to be the Prime Minister in 2024 or in the worst case in 2028. Congress is fighting back strongly in the states of Gujarat and probably they can give a tough fight or even win in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. So Congress is not gonna fade away soon. There can be a rare chance of Rahul becoming the PM in 2019, as his maturity is visible and he has succeeded in showing rivals a place. I will definitely bet on Rahul Gandhi becoming the PM of India for sure in the upcoming decade if Congress can hold on their grounds for 10 years more which they will do most likely.

Ten years back, there was a news published on Rahul that he had emerged as the youth icon of the country. At that time, he was the person who brought in leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia in the politics. He was not considered an idiot then. Moreover, BJP, which was led by LK Advani, was not the popular choice. In fact, it was all Rahul Gandhi’s work in the 2009 elections that enabled the UPA to retain power. LK Advani was branded as an oldie and Rahul Gandhi was the youth icon. Since 2013, as Modi was chosen as the PM candidate, the first thing BJP did was that they started attacking Rahul Gandhi by addressing him as Pappu. BJP spent a huge amount on in tarnishing the image of Rahul than showcasing their own merits.

Fast-forward to the present situation where RaGa is an idiot and NaMo is the icon of the development of a new India and there is no chance that Congress can improve their position in 2019 but there is a big question that when it’s 2024 and NaMo has to finally step down. Only time will tell whether the new head of BJP can counter Rahul Gandhi’s stature. Let me remind you that India is a developing country and our needs grow day in and day out and as you can see by the present oil crisis — not even NaMo is perfect enough to run this huge country efficiently.

So political equations do change and it is just a matter of time when we would be criticising NaMo and not even his charismatic speeches can save him as there have been more enigmatic speakers than him like Vajpayee, Nehru etc. but this is India where people only support you until your work is reflected. The general public doesn’t understand what GST is, it doesn’t know what good would the SEZs do, these are actions which have long-term effects such as P. V. Narasimha Rao’s policy of opening the Indian market did not have any immediate effect but today after 20–25 years when we see it, we know it saved our country from bankruptcy.

So it is completely possible for Rahul Gandhi to become the PM of India as he is quite young and he has a long political career left; meanwhile, most of the present politicians are nearing their age of extinction. BJP in four years lost its sheen, they have become unreasonably arrogant. Somewhere their popularity has faded and in future, it will further decline. We live in a country where we have grown up listening to stories of miracles happening. We have also grown up listening to what Paisa, Power, and Politics can do. So, no surprise if Narendra Modi retains or Rahul Gandhi becomes the PM of this nation in the time ahead.

Congressmen talk of Rahul being the future PM of India. And Rahul himself is trying to do justice to those claims. For becoming the PM, he will have to prove that he is capable of handling greater responsibilities. Let’s see what is in the mood of voters.