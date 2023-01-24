InPictures | It was a dreamy affair! First look of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul on Monday tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

The duo got married in presence of close family members and friends, at Athiya’s actor father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, which is about 82 kms from Mumbai.

The newly married couple took to Instagram and shared pictures from the wedding ceremony.

“In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” they wrote on their respective social media handles.

The bride looked resplendent in a pink lehenga, while the groom looked dapper in a beige sherwani.