Pradeep Durge, Vocational Education and Training Officer, Mumbai Suburban District, has appealed that the deadline for admission to Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) has been extended till 27th August 2022, and interested and eligible students of Mumbai Division should apply for it.

In a press conference held at Mulund ITI on behalf of Mumbai Division, Shri. Durge gave this information. New online admission application and determination of admission form.

In order to provide a chance for the counseling round to the candidates who could not submit the application form within the prescribed time, facilities have been made available on the website from 1st to 27th August 2022 for filling the application form online, editing the application form, paying the application fee and fixing the application form.

There are, Mr. Durge said. There are 67 government ITIs in 7 districts of Mumbai division, including 49 general ITIs, 3 ITIs for women, 10 tribal ITIs, 2 minority ITIs, 3 tribal ashram schools. Apart from this there are 39 private ITIs in Mumbai division.

This admission process is being implemented for 20 thousand 184 seats in government and private ITIs. The available seats for various profession wise admissions as well as information about profession courses and admission process are available on the department’s website www.dvet.admission.gov.in.

12 thousand 394 candidates of total 67 Government Industrial Training Institutes of Mumbai Division have been allotted admission for admission in the first round of central online admission till 29 July 2022 and 2 thousand 157 candidates have confirmed admission till 1 August 2022.

Candidates are urged to confirm the first round admission by August 3.