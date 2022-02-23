Actor Shibani Dandekar has added her husband’s last name to her name, making it Instagram official on Wednesday. The actor’s name on her Instagram handle now reads, “Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar”.

She has also updated her bio, which is now: “Producer,Presenter, Actress, Singer. MRS AKHTAR” For the unversed, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot at Farhan’s family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19.

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan. The couple had been dating for almost three years.