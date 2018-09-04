After starring in Salman Khan’s action thriller ‘Race 3’, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the Hindi remake of Kannada hit movie, ‘Kirik Party’.

The movie will be helmed by national award-winning director Abhishek Jain and produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor, and Vrithika Laykar.

“Jacqueline Fernandez in the Hindi remake of #Kannada smash hit #KirikParty… Stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead… Produced by Ajay Kapoor [in the pic with Jacqueline], Dheeraj Wadhawan and Vrithika Laykar… Directed by Abhishek Jain,” Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The film deals with a central theme of how friendship and love can turn a boy into a compassionate man.