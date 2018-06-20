The title track of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s much anticipated film will definitely make your heart go ‘Dhadak’.

Crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay Gogavale and composed by Ajay-Atul, the song showcases a strong chemistry between the lead stars.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to share the song, writing,”Let the feeling of someone making your heart go #Dhadak take over! #DhadakTitleTrack out now!”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Dhadak’ is a remake of Marathi hit ‘Sairat’.

The film will hit the big screens on July 20.