Japan is keen to tap the international food market. At a recently held food export fair in Tokyo, around 400 exporters and producers exhibited their produce to attract foreign buyers. Most of the exhibited products are free to taste.

The grand exhibition was organised by Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO). It also set its own stall named JFOODO. It is a steering organization of Japanese food export and many foreign importers visited them to get a consultation.

Amid the shortage of wheat, rice powder is re-evaluated its value.

Rice powder is an ingredient used for noodles, dumplings and bread. It is highly evaluated by the gluten free effect.

“So, our purpose to attend this food event is to seek to look for possible negotiation with the Japanese and the most successful companies. And our intention is to provide Mongolian people with the healthy and good organic foods. And Mongolian has lacks gluten-free products. And that’s why we are very interested in importing this type of gluten-free products to Mongolia. And due to the allergy to gluten, people can’t eat noodle soup in Mongolia. So that’s we want to solve this problem in Mongolia,” said a Mongolian buyer.

Japan is also called a “fruit heaven”. Each prefecture of Japan has its own fruit production.

“So, I’m actually starting my own cafe in a Japanese French cafe. And I’m almost interested in selling Japanese products to France, to Europe, because, as you know, in France, Japanese products are very, very popular. So that’s my reason I am here to look for ideas and also getting some products for France. I was looking for something else at the beginning for like an apple cider, but I got a lot of explanations. And I think this juice is very nice because it’s organic. So, I got interested in it after hearing the explanation. This one is very good. It’s a bit sour and I really love sour food and drinks,” said a French buyer.

Japan’s strategic food export plan will accelerate world trading and solve the shortage of food the world over.