Crisis-hit Jet Airways continues to use layoffs in small chunks as one of the means to reduce cost with the carrier handing over pink slips to around 16 more employees, a source said on Monday.

These employees were working as ground staff in Jet Airway’s Kochi and Hyderabad offices, as per the source.

Late last month, the airline had laid off 20 employees, including some senior-level executives from the in-flight services department. Prior to that, it reportedly had asked 15 managerial level employees from various departments including engineering, security, and sales, to leave the company.

The Naresh Goyal-promoted full-service carrier, which has a fleet of 124 planes, has around 16,000 workforces.

“The airline continues to lay off people from various departments in small groups. It has already shut its city office in Hyderabad, which had 4-5 employees. Last week, the airline asked some of its employees working in the Kochi office to quit. Together, it has retrenched another 16 people from these two offices,” said the source.

Jet Airways in its response said the company is optimising its resources in select cities, including re-deploying resources where needed, as part of its turnaround plan, which includes a comprehensive network review and capacity deployment.