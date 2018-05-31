A jewellery shop worker who had fled with precious ornaments worth Rs 57.60 lakh given to him by his employer for polishing was arrested along with two others from West Bengal, a Mumbai Police official said.

The worker, identified as Kartik Payra (23), had fled with the ornaments last week which were handed to him by jeweller Kalyan Kar, police said.

A case was registered at Pydhonie police station under section 408 (Criminal breach of trust) of the IPC against Payra, an official said.

As Payra hailed from West Bengal, a police team probing the case travelled to his native place, the official said, adding that they took a family member of the accused in custody to find out his whereabouts.

On specific input, police first arrested one Zadeshwar Maiti (34) who turned out to be the alleged mastermind of the crime.

Subsequently, Payra and a 32-year-old man were also arrested in connection with the crime, he said.

“Maiti was the mastermind of the crime. He used to provide workers from West Bengal for polishing work in Mumbai,” the official added.

The accused trio were produced before court on Thursday and were remanded in police custody till June 4, he said.

He said police recovered ornaments worth Rs 49.20 lakh from the accused trio.