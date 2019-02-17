Jitendra Singh Rathore of Rajasthan won the gruelling 50 km event Sunday in the 6th Open National Race Walking Championship here.

Rathore won the race in a time of 4:23:23.00, pushing Joshi Sagar of Gujarat (4:24:21.00) to second place.

Haryana’s Pawan Kumar took third place in a time of 4:30:49.00.

Rathore’s winning time was way off the World Championship qualification mark, pegged at 3:59:00.

In the 10 km boys category, Suraj Panwar of Uttarakhand won the first prize, followed by Junaid (Haryana) and Barman Ali (UP) in second and third place respectively.

Panwar finished the race in a time of 43:19.00 while the girls winner Rogi Patel achieved a timing of 53:38.00.

The girls 10 km event saw Rogi Patel of Uttarakhand walk away with the top honours. Suvarna of Madhya Pradesh and Punjab’s Gurpreet Kaur finished second and third.