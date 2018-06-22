After creating frenzy with the first look, John Abraham is back with new posters from his much-anticipated film ‘Satyameva Jayate’.

The ‘Parmanu’ star took to social media to share three posters of the patriotic suspense thriller.

Featuring John, Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma, the images scream the slogan: ‘Beimaan Pitega, Corruption Mitega!’

“Truth always triumphs over Evil! Beimaan pitega corruption mitega! #SatyamevaJayate @BajpayeeManoj @zmilap @SMJFilm @TSeries @EmmayEntertain @nikkhiladvani #BhushanKumar @aishasharma25 #SatyamevaJayateOn15Aug,” tweeted the 45-year-old.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is set to hit the big screens on August 15.

It is likely to clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Gold’ and Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Manikarnika’.