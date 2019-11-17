A trainee doctor of KEM Hospital in Parel in central Mumbai allegedly committed suicide by injecting himself with poison at his hostel terrace, police said on Saturday.

According to police the deceased Pranay Jaiswal, who was a resident of Amravati and was pursuing a course in the general surgery department at KEM hospital.

Police said from the past six months Jaiswal was under depression due to a family dispute.

As per police report, on Saturday around 11:30 am they have found Jaiswal’s body on the terrace hostel building with and a syringe used for intravenous injection was found lying near his body. No suicide note has been recovered so far, an officer said. According to the postmortem report, Jaiswal had committed suicide at least 12 hours before his body was found.

Officer further continued stating, “He was an inmate of the hostel for the past three years. On Friday night, he did not return to his room and his colleagues mounted a search. His body was found on the terrace of the hostel on Saturday morning.”