The brutal murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has shocked the nation and strong reactions have started pouring in demanding justice for the infant. The bereaved parents blame police for its negligence and inaction who according to them didn’t make much effort to search for the child after they lodged the missing complaint. Moreover, five policemen have been suspended for negligence.

The gut-wrenching incident took place in Tappal town where the girl was strangled to death and her eyes gouged out after her parents failed to repay a loan of Rs 10,000. After being missing for three days since May 31, the girl’s body was found on June 2 in a dumping ground near her place. Reports suggest that the mutilated body was discovered after a pack of stray dogs had been spotted carrying what appeared to be human body parts. Although police have ruled out rape but said that the probe is on.

Police have arrested two accused in relation to the incident — Zahid and Aslam, who are her neighbours — and police said that both the accused will be charged under the National Security Act, an anti-terror law that enables the detention of suspects who pose a threat to national security for a year.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed shock at the horrific killing of a three-year-old girl in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and demanded swift action against the killers.

The horrific murder of a little girl in Aligarh, UP has shocked and disturbed me. How can any human being treat a child with such brutality? This terrible crime must not go unpunished. The UP police must act swiftly to bring the killers to justice. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2019



Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter to condemn the inhuman crime.

The brutal murder in Aligarh is yet another inhuman, unspeakable crime against an innocent child. I cannot even begin to imagine the pain her parents must feel. What has become of us? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 7, 2019



BSP Chief Mayawati called the incident “extremely shameful and tragic”. “The UP government should quickly let the rule of law prevail and ensure strictest action in the case,” she wrote on Twitter.

Condemning the killing of the child, AIMIM chief Assadudin Owaisi said, “The fact that they were completely okay with murdering a child merely over money is heartbreaking. They deserve exemplary punishment.”

The fact that they were completely okay with murdering a child merely over money is heartbreaking. They deserve exemplary punishment The lack of empathy in society is an indicator of its health. We have to build a safer society, especially for our kidshttps://t.co/HbdrFlnPMG — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 7, 2019



Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi stressed on the “change of mindset” and safety for children. “Just can’t get over the 3-year-old’s murder in Aligarh. How despicable a human the accused must be to have done something as heinous to her. As a society we continue to fail our children-their safety should be our priority, change of mindset towards our girls a necessity,” she wrote on Thursday on Twitter.

Just can’t get over the 3 year old’s murder in Aligarh. How despicable a human the accused must be to have done something as heinous to her.

As a society we continue to fail our children-their safety should be our priority, change of mindset towards our girls a necessity. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) June 6, 2019