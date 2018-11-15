Bollywood’s one of the most prominent couple, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, will soon feature at director-producer-actor Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan.

Karan himself informed on social media that the two senior actors will feature at the chat show, which is hosted by the former himself.

Sharing a picture with Kajol-Ajay, Karan said on Twitter, “Koffee times!!!! Coming soon!!!!”

Kajol, who started her Bollywood career with Bekhudi in 1992 and is credited for a series of iconic Hindi films, got married to Ajay in 1999. The two were reportedly dating since 1994.

Kajol and Ajay shared screen space as lead actors in Hindi films like Hulchul, Gundaraj, Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare and U Me Aur Hum.

The show’s sixth and current season premiered on Oct 21. The inaugural episode had featured two of the leading contemporary Bollywood actresses, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.