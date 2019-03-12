After piquing the curiosity of viewers by unveiling character posters of the film’s cast, makers of ‘Kalank’ have finally dropped the teaser of the much-awaited film.

Alia Bhatt, who plays Roop in the film, shared the teaser of the film on her Twitter handle, writing, “KALANK #KalankTeaser out now.”

Going by the teaser, the film promises to take viewers on a journey of timeless love, emotions and turbulent relationships. The effortlessly beautiful teaser gives a sneak peek into the saga of love set in the 1940s in India and delves into the lives of six people- Varun Dhawan as Zafar, Alia Bhatt as Roop, Sonakshi Sinha as Satya, Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev Chaudhry, Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry.

The teaser also hints at hidden truths that are yet to be unfolded as communal tensions rise. It also features a city ready to burn, perhaps a reference to the film’s setting, 1940s India.

The teaser of the film is sure to leave you spellbound with its larger than life sets, powerful dialogues, intense looks of the actors and amazing background score.

The two minutes five seconds long teaser hints that Alia loves Varun but marries Aditya as she sheds a quiet tear and steals the show with a powerful dialogue as she sets to marry Aditya. It also features Madhuri, Sonakshi, and Sanjay, who all look concerned. There are also some beautiful shots of Alia on a languorous boat ride, Varun in a bull fight and the Far Eastern icons that are spread all over.

The teaser also showcases a few glimpses of Varun dancing and Madhuri showing off some beautiful moves.

Abhishek Varman has helmed the period drama that releases on April 17, this year.

This will be Alia and Varun’s fourth collaboration after working together in blockbusters like ‘Student of the Year’, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’.