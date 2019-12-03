After a successful run in India, Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ is all set to release in Japan.

The film will be released a month later by Zee Studios International, film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter along with clipping a poster for the local audience. Reportedly the film is schedule to release in Japan on January in 2020.

The poster of the film showcase the leading lady in the warrior avatar riding a horse with her son tied at the back. ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ is a period drama an was based on the life and struggles of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Apart from Kangana, the film also featured Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. The film hit the screens in on January 25, 2019 and managed to cross the first benchmark of Rs 50 crore at the box office in just 5 days of its release.

The leading lady Kangana on her work front is awaiting the release of the upcoming sports film ‘Panga’ directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, in which she will be seen in the shoes of a Kabbadi player.

Apart from her, the film also stars Richa Chaddha, Punjabi singer Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The movie will open in theatres on January 24 next year.