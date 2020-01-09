Karan Johar to make film on spymaster R.N Kao

Ending the year 2019 on a happy note with the grand success of Good Newwz, Karan Johar has announced his next venture to be made under the banner of Dharma Productions. Johar will adapt Nitin Gokhale’s book R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster on the silver screen. The film will be jointly presented by Dharma productions and Still and Still Media collective

Sharing the news, Karan Johar wrote, “Turning pages into frames, one thrill at a time. Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book – “R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” to the silver screen. More information coming soon!”

Kao was a spymaster and the first chief of India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) from its founding in 1969 to 1977. He was one of India’s foremost intelligence officers and helped build R&AW. He held the position of Secretary (Research) in the Cabinet Secretariat of the Government of India which has been held by all R&AW directors since. He had also, during the course of his long career, served as the personal security chief to Prime Minister Nehru and as security adviser to Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He also founded the Aviation Research Centre (ARC) and the Joint Intelligence Committee.

The film will tell the story of the real-life Indian spymaster Rameshwar Nath Kao who founded India’s external intelligence agency R&AW and how he became a success story in the world of international espionage.

Meanwhile, Johar is currently doing a recce in London for his upcoming directorial Takht, a period drama that stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar.