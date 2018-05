Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoyed some downtime with her ‘orignal veeres’, Amrita Arora, sister Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

Amrita Arora took to Instagram to share the alluring moments as she wrote, “The original veere,s ???????????????? #girlpower?? #girlsforever @rheakapoor @sonamkapoor #peepsforlife?????? #veeresforlife???? @reallyswara @shikhatalsania @therealkarismakapoor @malaikaarorakhanofficial @mallika_bhat #mybeebo #veerediwedding #kareenakapoorkhan.”

Kareena looked stunning in a black top and blue flared denim. Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Malaika Arora also looked super stylish.

The star has been on a promotional spree for her comeback film, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ which is slated to release on June 1.

The movie also stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsaniaand Sumeet Vyas.