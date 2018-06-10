Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated a 66 KVA grid sub station of the discom BRPL at Fatehpur Beri in South Delhi that will benefit around three lakh residents.

Kejriwal also unfurled the national flag atop a 35 mt mast at BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), a spokesperson of the discom said.

Delhi’s power demand has been increasing at around 4-5 per cent annually and the newly inaugurated sub station is a part of future proofing of distribution network of the discom, he said.

Power Minister Satyendar Jain and some AAP MLAs were present at the inaugural function.

BRPL CEO Amal Sinha said, We are very confident that not only will BRPL continues to meet the ever increasing power needs of the area, but also continue to partner in the development of the national capital.”

Constructed at a cost of around Rs 45 crore, this 66 KVA grid sub station is extremely critical to the growing power needs of the fast developing areas of South Delhi.

“Commissioning of the sub station has increased capacity in the area by 50 MVA. It will augment the network and further improve the power supply in areas like Fatehpur Beri, Chandan Hole, Bhati Mine, Chattarpur Farms, Dera Bhati and Asola and benefit a population of around 3 lakh,” Sinha said.

The grid sub station will be unmanned and remotely controlled from the Supervisory Control and Data Access (SCADA).

Looking at the increase in the power demand in the area, during 2018-2019, the discom plans to invest a capex of around Rs 12 crore in the Fatehpur Beri area, to further strengthen the network by undertaking several activities, the spokesperson said.