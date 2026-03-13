Kejriwal Questions PM Modi on Strait of Hormuz: Has Iran Assured Safe Passage for Indian Ships? 2

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether Iran had assured India that its ships would be allowed to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Kejriwal’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone to discuss the “serious situation” in the region.

During the conversation, Modi emphasised that the safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the uninterrupted transit of goods and energy supplies, remain India’s top priorities.

Reacting to the development, Kejriwal took to social media platform X to question whether India had received any assurance from Tehran regarding the safe passage of Indian vessels through the strategic waterway.

“Prime Minister, has the President of Iran assured you that they will allow our ships to pass through Hormuz? Will the country soon get relief from this serious crisis?” Kejriwal wrote in Hindi.

His statement comes amid growing concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies after Iran reportedly closed the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping routes through which a significant portion of India’s crude oil imports pass.

Tensions have further intensified after a bulk oil carrier bound for India was reportedly fired upon by Iranian forces while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz three days ago.

The developments have raised questions about the impact of the West Asia crisis on India’s energy security and maritime trade routes.