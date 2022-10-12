Representative image

22-year-old Rahul Ahirwar became the first patient to undergo a successful hand transplant in a public hospital in Maharashtra, he will return to his “gaon” in Madhya Pradesh but mainly to gather funds for a left hand.

Rahul wants to return to KEM Hospital, Parel, to get his second hand transplant. KEM dean Dr Sangeeta Rawat said “I am very happy to announce that the KEM doctors have done hand transplant successfully and this is one of its kind of case”. Ahirwar, who lost both his arms in an accident in an automobile factory in Haryana in 2019, could only receive a right hand transplant in KEM Hospital in August 2021, due to “technical issues” with the donor’s left arm.

Rahul Ahirwar told Afternoon Voice “My happiness knew no bounds when I got my arm (hand) transplanted. Now I can firmly shake hands with people and also do my bit independently. The arm had given me independence and I am very much thankful to the KEM hospital”.