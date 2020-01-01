One of the fresh pairings of the New Year 2020 is Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Panday is all set for their upcoming film Khaali Peeli. Recently the duo shared the movie wrapped up picture on social media. After keeping their fans intrigued for a long time now after announcing the movie and the first look, the makers of the film have now shared the first still from the movie.

Ishaan took to Instagram to share a still in which Ananya can be seen turning passenger for his taxi. The young actress can be seen clad in traditional attire as she takes the backseat of Ishaan’s car. While Ishaan can be seen clad in the uniform of a taxi driver, he is seen looking at her from rear-view mirror. Ananya tense look from the movie and her worried expression will surely leave you intrigued about the film. Ishaan shared the photo along with a caption, “#KhaaliPeeli.”

On the other hand Ananya captioned the picture “Driving into 2020 🚕😎❤️ #KhaaliPeeli.”

Reportedly the shoot of the film has been done in the bylanes of Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai. The film is helmed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. The movie promises a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-start one night, when a boy meets a girl. Apart from Ananya and Ishaan the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in key role. Khaali Peeli is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2020.