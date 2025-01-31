Kinnar Akhara Power Struggle: Mamta Kulkarni and Laxminarayan Tripathi Expelled Over 'Treason' 2

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing power tussle within the Kinnar Akhara, its self-proclaimed founder Rishi Ajay Das has expelled former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni and Mahamandaleshwar Laxminarayan Tripathi, accusing them of betrayal and treason. The move follows a heated controversy over Kulkarni’s appointment and allegations that Tripathi compromised the Akhara’s religious sanctity.

Ajay Das, in a strongly worded statement, declared that Tripathi had deviated from the Akhara’s core mission of spiritual propagation and upliftment of the transgender community. He further claimed that Tripathi’s secret dealings with Juna Akhara during the 2019 Kumbh Mela led to unauthorized inductions without adherence to traditional renunciation rites, weakening the institution’s spiritual fabric.

Mamta Kulkarni’s induction as Mahamandaleshwar added further fuel to the fire, with Das slamming the decision as a blatant disregard for Akhara traditions. Kulkarni, once a Bollywood star, has a controversial past marred by drug trafficking allegations, making her sudden spiritual transformation suspicious. Prominent voices within the Akhara, including transgender activist Himangi Sakhi Maa, questioned the real motives behind her anointment, branding it as a publicity stunt.

Tripathi, however, dismissed the expulsion, arguing that Ajay Das lacks any authority over the Akhara, and vowed to challenge his claims legally. The battle for legitimacy within the Kinnar Akhara has now snowballed into a full-blown crisis, raising concerns over its leadership, integrity, and future direction.