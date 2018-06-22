The city police has summoned a Rajasthan-based IAS officer for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the West Bengal government on a fake Eid holiday notification that circulated on social media recently.

Sanjay Dixit, who is posted as a commissioner, has been summoned by the Kolkata Police earlier this week for an enquiry for the remarks on the fake notification that falsely claimed that the government had announced a five-day holiday for the festival, Kolkata Police Joint CP (crime) Praveen Tripathi said.

“Dixit has been asked to appear before them on June 29. We have issued notice well in advance,” he said.