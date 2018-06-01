Bollywood star Kriti Sanon will be doing a “special song” for the upcoming film Kalank and the actress is excited. The Karan Johar film also stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Snajay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Kriti on Friday took to Instgram to share a video. In it, the Heropanti actress was seen doing Kathak. “Excited for this one! Happy to join team ‘Kalank’ for a super special song and my first with Dharma movies, Karan Johar!” she captioned the image.

Abhishek Varman will direct the “epic drama”, which will hit the screens on April 19, 2019. The film will be produced by Karan, Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is co-produced by Fox Star Studios.