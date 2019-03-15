Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri battled through darkness in which he could “barely see” and swirling winds to be two-under 70 in an unfinished opening round of the PLAYERS Championship.

Lahiri’s playing partner and friend, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, had a very rough day despite a birdie start. He finished at 12-over 84 and ended his last three holes with a bogey, double bogey and triple bogey.

“It was dark and I could barely see. It was windy and I did not want to take chances and fritter a shot,” said the Indian, who was two-under through 17 holes.

He had started on the 18th too but has left the final putt for the morning due to weather conditions.

“They (greens) got dry quicker than I thought. I played last out in the afternoon two years ago and I just feel bad for the guys who are going out last tomorrow. It’ll be near impossible on the greens,” added the Indian, who will return at 9 am (local time) on Friday to complete his last hole before going back out at 9:35 am for his second round.

Lahiri’s best opening round of 69 came last year but his second round 75 caused him to miss the cut at that time.