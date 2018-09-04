Formula One racing team McLaren have named British driver Lando Norris as a replacement for the outgoing racer Stoffel Vandoorne.

The decision came after Belgian driver Vandoorne declared that he would bid adieu to McLaren by the end of the ongoing season.

Making the announcement, McLaren CEO Zak Brown said that Lando is an exciting talent and the team sees a lot of potential in the driver for the coming future.

“We’re very pleased to finally be able to reveal who will complete our driver line-up at McLaren for 2019. We believe Lando is an exciting talent, full of potential, who we’ve very deliberately kept within the McLaren fold for exactly that reason,” Sports24.com quoted Brown, as saying.

“We already know he’s fast, he learns quickly, and has a mature head on his young shoulders. We see much potential for our future together. The investment we have made in his budding career with simulator development and seat-time in the car has been well-deserved, as he has continued to prove his abilities both behind the wheel and in his work with the engineering team,” he added.

Vandoorne, who has raced in 34 Grand Prix since his debut in 2016, finished the 2017 season at the 16th spot in the drivers’ championship standings. He currently holds the same position with seven races to go in the ongoing season.