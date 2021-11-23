Latur Municipal Corporation named a road in memory of Dada Baliram Shivram Gaikwad

Latur Municipal Corporation has named the road in front of Saraswati Vidyalaya leading to his residence as “Dada Baliram Shivram Gaikwad Marg” on the occasion of his 91st birth anniversary. The name plaque was inaugurated by Deputy Mayor of Latur Municipal Corporation Chandrakant Birajdar.

Dada Baliram Shivram Gaikwad, the first Dalit student of Kasar Sirsi, who went to jail for freedom in the Hyderabad liberation struggle but did not receive any compensation, was twice honoured by the Maharashtra government with the “Ideal Teacher” award.

Anil Kumar Baliram Gaikwad, then Secretary, Public Works Department, Government of Maharashtra, Member of Latur Municipal Corporation and City District President of Bharatiya Janata Party Gurunath Mage, Former MP Dr Sunil Baliram Gaikwad, Former Center Head Pandurang Ambulagekar, Former Education Officer of Bidar G. Nivrutirao, former chairman of Renapur Panchayat Samiti Ramesh Sonawane, etc. were present on the occasion.