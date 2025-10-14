LG Electronics India Shines on Dalal Street: Shares Soar Over 50% on Market Debut

Backed by strong investor demand and robust fundamentals, LG Electronics India’s IPO makes a blockbuster debut, adding over ₹1.12 lakh crore in market value.

LG Electronics India Ltd made a spectacular debut on the stock market on Tuesday, with its shares listing at a premium of over 50% against the issue price of ₹1,140 per share.

On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹1,715, a 50.43% jump, and later surged further to ₹1,736.40, marking a gain of 52.31%. On the NSE, it debuted at ₹1,710.10, reflecting a solid 50% premium. With this impressive start, the company’s market capitalization touched ₹1,12,380.95 crore during morning trade.

The ₹11,607-crore initial public offering (IPO) received a massive response from investors, subscribing 54.02 times on the final day of bidding, largely driven by strong institutional participation. The IPO had a price band of ₹1,080–₹1,140 per share and was entirely an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore shares, representing about 15% stake, by the South Korea-based parent company.

LG Electronics India is the second South Korean firm to enter the Indian stock market after Hyundai Motors India’s listing in October last year.

A dominant player in home appliances and consumer electronics, LG Electronics India manufactures and sells products such as washing machines, refrigerators, LED TV panels, inverter air conditioners, and microwaves. It also offers installation, repair, and maintenance services through its facilities in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and Pune, Maharashtra.

With its blockbuster debut, LG Electronics India has lived up to its tagline—“Life’s Good”—on Dalal Street.