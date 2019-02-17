

A local court in Maharashtra has awarded life imprisonment to a 36-year-old man for killing his accomplice during a robbery bid in the year 2013.

District Judge P P Jadhav, in his order issued earlier this month, also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the accused, Sanjay Patil, a resident of Borivali in neighbouring Mumbai.

The accused was convicted under the Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

According to the prosecution, Patil and his accomplice Pradeep Bhartiya were on a car while planning to rob bank cash being carried in a vehicle moving ahead of them on September 26, 2013.

Patil asked Bhartiya, who was driving the car, to speed up the vehicle.

As their car reached near Waraladevi Talao in Bhiwandi town of Thane, Bhartiya slowed down the vehicle due to traffic in the area following which Patil fired at him, injuring him seriously.

The accused later rushed Bhartiya to a hospital where the latter died on October 13, 2013, during treatment.

The medical officer who conducted the post-mortem said the death was due to firearm-related complications (septicaemia shock).

The prosecution also submitted that the accused and his companions were travelling in the car for a criminal purpose. Since the offence committed by the accused, who had criminal antecedents, was serious, he should be given maximum punishment.

The judge, while pronouncing the sentence, said the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Patil had fired at Bhartiya, resulting in his death.