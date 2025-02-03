Loan Shark Harassment Pushes Thane Man to Suicide; One Arrested

Representational Image

A 38-year-old man in Thane district, Maharashtra, ended his life due to relentless harassment over a ₹1.8 lakh loan, despite repaying ₹3.3 lakh including interest. The police have arrested one person and registered a case against three individuals linked to the incident, which occurred last month.

The deceased, Amin Shaikh, took the loan from the accused but continued to face threats and harassment even after making excess repayments. Overcome with distress, he hanged himself at his residence in the Ganeshpuri area on January 14. Initially recorded as an accidental death, the case took a turn after investigators discovered an audio message on Shaikh’s phone, where he explicitly named those responsible for his tragic step.

Based on this evidence, police registered an FIR under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). One accused was arrested on Saturday, while a manhunt is underway for the other two. This case highlights the ruthless tactics of loan sharks, raising serious concerns over illegal lending practices and recovery harassment in the state.