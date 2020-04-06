As the number of positive COVID-19 cases on rise to 537 in the state, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state government may not lift the lockdown on April 14. While urging people to stay home, Tope stated that the lockdown in Maharashtra may continue for a few more weeks. Lifting lockdown in cities like Mumbai need second thought because the cases those are dictated needs to reach a recovery, and moreover government needs to make sure that the cases of COVID-19 came down in state. Maharashtra has become the worst-hit state in India with maximum cases of coronavirus infection.

Tope told Afternoon Voice, so far there is no decision taken on calling off lock down, because corona virus cases are not settled and government needs to reach some conclusion before calling of ban, We had imposed a complete lockdown in Maharashtra for two days before it was announced across the country. But if people cooperate, the number of patients will continue to go up and there will be no option left but to extend the lockdown.

When we asked about law and order, Tope said police is doing their duty, there is patrolling and bandobast. But more than that people should have willingness to stay protected”. It is important for people to observe discipline so that the number of patients may reduce and we can lift the lockdown”.

Rajesh Tope further mentioned that the lockdown will be lifted in phases whenever it is done as not all the people can be allowed to come on the streets at one go. “…however, lifting it fully in cities like Mumbai is unlikely,” the minister said.

In Maharashtra, the number of positive COVID-19 cases have risen to 537 with 47 fresh cases reported in the state. Of the 47 cases, 28 have been reported in Mumbai followed by 15 in Thane district, 1 in Amravati, 2 in Pune and 1 in Pimpri Chinchwad.