Lok Sabha Bypoll Results 2018 Live Updates: The BJP is leading in Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra and its ally NDPP is leading in Nagaland. But in UP’s Kairana – seen as a test for the United opposition — and Maharashtra’s Bhandara-Gondiya, it is trailing.

The Election Commission had ordered repolling after receiving complaints of technical glitches in EVM-VVPAT machines during the bye-election on Monday. While a voter turnout of 61 per cent was recorded yesterday, Monday’s polling had witnessed a turnout of 54 per cent.

Over 11 per cent of the 10,300 VVPAT, or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail, machines across 10 states had developed faults and had to be replaced on Monday. Both the opposition and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had alleged that the electronic voting machines at these polling booths were faulty and that could have a bearing on the free and fair outcome of the balloting.