Lok Sabha Concludes Winter Session with Key Bills Passed, Records 111% Productivity 2

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing the 19-day Winter Session of Parliament to a close after 15 sittings marked by the passage of key Bills, intense debates and repeated opposition protests.

During the session, the House cleared several significant pieces of legislation, including a Bill that opens up India’s civil nuclear sector to private companies. Another contentious Bill replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) with the new VB-G RAM G Act, which promises 125 days of guaranteed employment for rural households, was passed on Thursday amid strong protests by opposition members, including the tearing of papers inside the House.

The Lok Sabha also witnessed two major debates—one commemorating 150 years of “Vande Mataram” and another on electoral reforms—both of which unfolded in a politically charged atmosphere.

A Bill proposing the establishment of a higher education regulator was referred to a joint committee of both Houses for further scrutiny, while another Bill concerning the market securities code was introduced and sent to a department-related standing committee for detailed examination.

When the House convened on Friday, Speaker Om Birla announced the adjournment of the Lok Sabha sine die, effectively ending the Winter Session. Addressing members, Birla said the House recorded a productivity of 111 per cent during the session, reflecting extended sittings and additional legislative business.

With the passage of key Bills and pending legislation now under committee review, the Winter Session concluded with the government highlighting legislative output and the Opposition raising concerns over procedure and dissent.