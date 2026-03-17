Lok Sabha Revokes Suspension of 8 MPs; Speaker Om Birla Warns Against Protests Inside House 2

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday revoked, with immediate effect, the suspension of eight opposition MPs who were barred from the House on February 3 for “unruly” behaviour, even as Speaker Om Birla issued a stern warning against protests inside Parliament.

The decision came after Congress member K Suresh urged the House to reconsider the suspension, stating that the Opposition regretted the earlier disruptions and was committed to ensuring the smooth functioning of proceedings.

Responding to the request, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said there was a need to draw a “Laxman Rekha” to maintain discipline in the House, a view that found support across both treasury and opposition benches.

Speaker Birla emphasised that no placards, posters, photographs or AI-generated images should be displayed either inside the House or within the Parliament complex. He underlined that maintaining decorum was essential for the functioning of the world’s largest democracy.

Following the discussion, Rijiju moved a motion to revoke the suspension of seven Congress MPs and one CPI(M) member, which was adopted by a voice vote.

The MPs whose suspension was lifted include Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Padole and Dean Kuriakose from the Congress, and S Venkatesan from the CPI(M).

The eight MPs had been suspended for the remainder of the Budget session, scheduled to conclude on April 2, after a resolution was passed citing unruly conduct during proceedings.

During the debate, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav supported the move to revoke the suspension, assuring the House that his party would uphold parliamentary dignity. However, he also urged members of the ruling alliance to maintain decorum, naming BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in his remarks.

Dubey rejected the allegation, stating that in his 17-year parliamentary career, he had never acted in a manner that undermined the dignity of the House, and demanded an apology.

NCP leader Supriya Sule also called for mutual respect between the ruling and opposition benches, stressing that both sides must adhere to a “Laxman Rekha” to ensure smooth functioning.

Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh echoed similar sentiments, urging cooperation from all members.

Rijiju reiterated that the ruling alliance has always respected parliamentary rules and called for collective responsibility in maintaining order.

Suresh, in his concluding remarks, said the Opposition had already refrained from displaying placards since Monday and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the House functions without disruption.