Kamal Kishor Mishra of One Entertainment Film Productions and Prachi Movies with Writer-Director Manoj Sharma invited the entire cast and crew for the announcement of three Films at Satellite Lounge, Andheri West.

The cast of every film was introduced separately. Madhoo Shah will be coming back after eight years in Khalli Balli film. Madhoo Shah, Rajnish Duggal, Kainaat Arora, Rohan Mehra, Gopi Bhalla, Rakesh Shrivastava, Brijendra Kala, Yogesh Lakhani, Asrani, and Ekta Jain are the cast of film Khalli Balli who came for the event. Krushna Abhishek, Sugandha Mishra, Rajiv Thakur, Raj Zutshi are the cast of the film Bhootiyapa. Manoj Pahwa, Brijendra Kala are the cast of film Flat No- 420. The shooting of first film Khalli Balli will start from May 18 in Mumbai.