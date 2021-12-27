Madhuban Me Radhika Nache – Sunny Leone song got huge negative publicity

After the song’s release, a politician gave a warning to Sunny Leone to remove that song from YouTube. He told the media that such songs are a deliberate attempt to hurt Hindu sentiments. The video ‘Madhuban Me Radhika Nache’ is one such condemnable attempt. Soon after the minister’s statement, “Arrest Sunny Leone” started trending on Twitter.

A lot of users are blaming Sunny Leone and the makers of the song for hurting religious sentiments. A few even asked for action to be taken against Salman Khan for promoting the song on Bigg Boss 15. Ever since her Bollywood debut, Sunny Leone has always been in the limelight due to her career in the adult industry.

Sant Naval Giri Maharaj of Vrindavan said, “The makers of the song should render an unconditional apology and withdraw that song. We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album.”

Several religious groups have taken an objection to the song which has the lyrics “Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache”. They are bashing the song for Sunny’s obscene dance to such lyrics.

Priests in Mahura’s Vrindavan are seeking a ban on Bollywood Star Sunny Leone’s latest music video which allegedly hurts the sentiments of Hindu religious people. The song was released on 22nd December.

Himanshu Jhunjhunwala film PR said, “This is huge negative publicity for the film, without any publicity or PR video got maximum views. Sometimes controversy benefits the makers. Hardly anyone was aware of this song release; suddenly it grabbed all the news space.”

Shantanu a film buff said, “This is not the first such song, Aliya Bhat’s Radha Teri Chunari to Sonakshi Sinha’s song on Radhaji, everyone wore skimpy choli and lehenga”. Sunny has a little unsuitable background to Indian culture so she has become a target. The song is already a big hit with this Twitter trending.”