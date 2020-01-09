Maha Govt. exempts Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat from tax

This news must have made Ashutosh Gowariker happy to no end. His period drama ‘Panipat’ has been exempted from tax by the Maharashtra government.

Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker thanked the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for making the film tax-free. “Heartfelt Gratitude! Thank you Hon’ble CM @OfficeofUTji for imparting TAX FREE status in our attempt of bringing the Maratha Glory to the screen through #Panipat!,” he wrote.

Panipat stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Zeenat Aman. The film is based on the third battle of Panipat that was fought between the Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan emperor, in 1761.

This would be the first film where Arjun, Kriti and Sanjay play stellar roles.

Talking to IANS, Arjun said that working with Gowariker in the film was ‘always a dream’ and described the filmmaker as “humble, hard working and disciplined”.

“(It was) amazing (working with him). I had seen ‘Lagaan’ twice in two days, first day in trial theatres and second day in the theatres with dhols playing. So, for me it was a dream to be able to spend time with him and to be able to make a film like this with him,” the actor said.