Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra completes its 100 days of formation, but all is not well within the alliance, it seems Sharad Pawar is very much upset with Uddhav Thackeray’s style of working. His inability to control COVID-19 cases and also on lack of governance has brought disappointment to senior leaders. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) already labelled it a confused and stay government for purportedly halting works its previous release had undertaken.

A very prominent leader of NCP told AV under the condition of anonymity that “The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress do not trust Shiv Sena and its leadership and their government is the one which makes announcements only to retreat later. Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the NCP and the Congress, both its ideological opponents for the power but Uddhav as Chief Minister has failed to manage his post.”

Right now, there is absolutely no coordination among the ruling parties. Above all Sonia Gandhi is also upset due to unnecessary attacks on him, after the Palghar lynching case. She expressed her dissatisfaction in handling the case. The internal contradictions have been there for all to see. The controversy over the Elgar Parishad case has still not gone away, with Sharad Pawar demanding a special investigation team, CM Uddhav Thackeray deflecting the matter by handing over the case to NIA, then Pawar’s outfit trying to claw its way back by talking of exploring ways in which the state could still carry out an independent inquiry. The ideological incongruities have also been apparent over the Sena’s open support for CAA and NPR and Congress and NCP’s stiff opposition to CAA-NRC-NPR, with a temporary compromise having been worked out by way of a While Mumbai, Konkan and western Maharashtra could do with a push, there is no way the state could end its longstanding farm crisis and sort out other pressing issues without giving equal status to the other three long-neglected regions of the state – Vidarbha, Marathwada and northern Maharashtra. If the real cause is Maharashtra and not only the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s survival, things could indeed counterpoint a panel that will look into the NRC and NPR issues.

The senior NCP leaders also said that the Sharad Pawar is regretting making Uddhav Thackeray a Chief Minister of Maharashtra. There is ongoing tussle between NCP and Congress, due to the decision of making Sena Supremo a CM. Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is considered to be an architect of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state is also upset because in the recent times he is been sidelined by the alliance. Furthermore, there are many veteran leaders of Shiv Sena like Ramdas Kadam and others are not happy with Uddhav’s approach towards them. Over all there is no guarantee of sustenance of this Aghadi for long run.