The portfolios of the Maharashtra government were announced on Thursday. According to a press release from the chief minister’s office, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been given the departments of Home, Urban Development, Environment, PWD and Tourism among other parliamentary works. On the other hand, Subhash Desai gets the departments of Industry, Higher and Technical Education, Sports & Youth and Employment.

The National Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil has been allotted the important portfolio of Finance & Planning besides Housing, Food Supply and Labour. Whereas, Chhagan Bhujbal has been given portfolios of Rural Development, Social Justice, Water Resources and State Excise.

Balasaheb Thorat, of the Congress will handle the Revenue, School Education, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries portfolios while Nitin Raut has been given departments of PWD, Tribal development, OBC Development, Women and Child development & Relief and rehabilitation.

Just two weeks ago on November 28, Shiv Sena Supremo, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra along with six ministers (two each from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress).