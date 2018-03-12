Maharashtra Assembly pays tribute to Patangrao Kadam

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly paid rich tributes to senior Congress leader and sitting MLA Patangrao Kadam, who died on March 9.

The condolence motion was moved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and seconded by Leader of Opposition Radhkrishna Vikhe Patil.

All legislators, who spoke on the occasion, recalled Kadams rise from humble background and his contributions in the education and co-operation sector.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said Kadam was a leader who formulated “realistic” programmes and policies and went all out to implement them vigorously.

“He was a fierce political rival but this never affected his personal equations with people cutting across party lines,” Pawar said.

He said Kadam was a strong loyalist and always maintained calm even when his bid for the Chief Ministers post never materialised.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan recalled Kadam’s work as minister for relief and rehabilitation when the state was reeling under drought during 2012-14.

“As forest minister he was instrumental in regularising 8,000 forest guards into government service,” he said.

74-year-old Kadam, a former Maharashtra Minister, died at a Mumbai hospital after prolonged illness on March 9.